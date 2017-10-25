Franz Ferdinand – “Always Ascending”

Early next year, the veteran Scottish dance-rockers Franz Ferdinand will release their new album Always Ascending. The new album is the first proper Franz album since 2013’s Right Thought, Right Words, Right Action, and it’s also their first since founding guitarist Nick McCarthy left the band last year. Franz recorded the album in London and Paris with Cassius member and Phoenix producer Philippe Zdar. The band just shared the album’s title track, and it’s a big, nasty strut with a whole lot of disco in it. It’s catchy as all hell, and you can hear it and check out the album’s tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Always Ascending”

02 “Lazy Boy”

03 “Paper Cages”

04 “Finally”

05 “The Academy Award”

06 “Lois Lane”

07 “Huck And Jim”

08 “Glimpse Of Love”

09 “Feel The Love Go”

10 “Slow Don’t Kill Me Slow”

Always Ascending is out 2/9 on Domino.