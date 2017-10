The Toronto post-hardcore bashers Metz released their feverish album Strange Peace earlier this year, and now they’ve made a very strange video for the driving, punishing single “Drained Lake.” In the clip, director Shayne Ehman shows us forks and balls of trash coming to life. There’s also a vampire lady who watches a pot boil and then transforms into a cat. It’s weird! Watch it below.

Strange Peace is out 9/22 on Sub Pop.