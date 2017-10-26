Frankie Rose – “At Night” (The Cure Cover)

Lately, the Turntable Kitchen’s Sounds Delicious series has been recruiting current artists to cover entire classic albums, top-to-bottom. The most recent participant is Frankie Rose, and tomorrow, she’ll release her version of the Cure’s 1980 gothic-postpunk landmark Seventeen Seconds. We’ve already posted Rose’s version of “A Forest,” and now she’s also shared her take on “At Night,” the song’s creeping and atmospheric six-minute centerpiece. Of her version of the song, Rose says, “I tried to change as little as possible, giving it a only slightly more modern fidelity. How can you mess with the perfection of the original without destroying it? It’s my best offering.” Listen to it below, via Billboard.

Frankie Rose’s Seventeen Seconds cover album is out 10/27 on Turntable Kitchen.