Frankie Rose – “A Forest” (The Cure Cover)

Frankie Rose is the latest artist to cover an album in full for Turntable Kitchen’s Sounds Delicious vinyl subscription series. Previous artists to participate include Quilt, Ben Gibbard, Mutual Benefit, Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado, and Yumi Zouma. Fresh off the release of her new album Cage Tropical, Frankie Rose has covered the Cure’s 1980 album Seventeen Seconds in full alongside frequent collaborator Jorge Elbrecht. Hear her take on “A Forest” via Pitchfork below.

Frankie Rose’s Seventeen Seconds cover album is out 10/27 via Turntable Kitchen.