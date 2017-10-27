Stream Julien Baker Turn Out The Lights

Today, the young Memphis singer-songwriter Julien Baker follows up her astonishing 2015 debut album Sprained Ankle with something even better. Baker’s new album Turn Out The Lights is one of the year’s best, a powerful and incisive and deeply cathartic look at depression and internal chaos that sounds really, really great when you play it loud and sing along. The album includes small contributions from violinist Camille Faulkner, Sorority Noise frontman Cameron Boucher, and Matthew Gilliam, Baker’s old bandmate in her teenage emo band Forrister. But Baker played most of the instruments on the album, and she also produced it. It is one hell of an achievement. We’ve already posted the early singles “Appointments” and “Turn Out The Lights.” And now that the album is out, you can use Spotify to stream it below.

Turn Out The Lights is out now on Matador. Read our Cover Story feature on Baker here.