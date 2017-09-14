Julien Baker – “Appointments” Video

Last month, Julien Baker shared “Appointments,” the first single from her sophomore album Turn Out The Lights, and today she’s unveiled a video to go along with the track. It was directed by Sophia Peer and follows Baker through an empty house with a candle to the outside world, where she’s flanked by a group of dancers that seem to represent her inescapable inner demons. Baker’s a magnetic personality, and that certainly comes through here. Watch below.

Turn Out The Lights is out 10/27 via Matador. You can check out her upcoming tour dates here.