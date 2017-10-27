First Aid Kit – “Postcard”

The lush, folky Swedish duo First Aid Kit released their new single “It’s A Shame” last month, and now they’ve announced that they’ve got a new album called Ruins coming out early next year. The duo recorded Ruins in Portland with My Morning Jacket/Decemberists producer Tucker Martine, and it includes contributions from people like R.E.M.’s Peter Buck, Wilco’s Glenn Kotche, and Midlake’s McKenzie Smith. And they’ve shared the new single “Postcard,” a warm and welcoming folk-rocker with a pronounced old-school country influence. Below, listen to “Postcard” and check out the new album’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Rebel Heart”

02 It’s A Shame”

03 “Fireworks”

04 “Postcard”

05 “To Live A Life”

06 “My Wild Sweet Love”

07 “Distant Star”

08 “Ruins”

09 “Hem Of Her Dress”

10 “Nothing Has To Be True”

Ruis is out 1/19 on Columbia.