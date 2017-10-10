First Aid Kit – “It’s A Shame” Video

Swedish folk-pop sisters First Aid Kit returned last month with a new single called “It’s A Shame.” The song is great, and today it gets an equally great video from director Mats Udd. The clip tracks Klara and Johanna Söderberg in split screen through a night in the city, each of them passing through the same scenery but having noticeably different experiences. Poor Klara has an awkward go of it, but they both make it back to the elevator unscathed. It’s a fun and thought-provoking exercise. Watch below.

We’re still awaiting new album news from First Aid Kit, but it seemingly won’t be long now.