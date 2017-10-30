Yaeji – “Raingurl”

A few months ago, Yaeji, the deep-house auteur who’s based in both New York and Seoul, came out with the Korean-language anthem “Drink I’m Sippin On.” Today, she follows it up with a new single called “Raingurl.” It’s an expansive jam with a miles-deep bassline and quasi-rapped lyrics in two different languages. Godmode label founder and past Shamir collaborator Nick Sylvester (who is, full disclosure, a good friend) co-wrote and produced the track. Listen to it below.

Yaeji’s self-titled EP is out now on Godmode.