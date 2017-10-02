Yaeji – “Drink I’m Sippin’ On” Video

The singer and producer Yaeji makes heady, groovy tracks that aren’t quite house and aren’t quite pop. In recent months, she’s followed up her debut EP with videos for new tracks “Therapy,” “Last Breath,” and her cover of Drake’s “Passionfruit.” Today, she’s dropped a new track called “Drink I’m Sippin’ On,” an undulating groove that she sings entirely in Korean. In the video, she bikes through city streets and mean-mugs the camera with her friends. Anthony Sylvester directs, and the whole thing glows the way cities can glow at nighttime. Watch it below.

Yaeji’s self-titled EP is out now on Godmode.