Blush – “Fantasy” (Mariah Carey Cover)

Indie-pop collaboration Blush has me rethinking everything I never knew about Mariah Carey. Following lead single “Daisy Chain,” Blush’s latest teaser from their self-titled debut album is a cover of resident diva Carey’s 1995 rollercoaster hit, “Fantasy.” You’ll hear no “Genius Of Love” sample in this cover (not that we could ever rid ourselves of that earworm), nor will you hear an homage to Carey’s signature whistle tones. Instead, Maura Lynch’s doubled vocals float easily above layers of drums and guitar, turning the glittery pop song into a pensive indie jam. Listen below.

<a href="http://blush.bandcamp.com/album/blush" target="_blank">Blush by Blush</a>

Lynch had this to say of her latest musical project:

After a short stint playing with the ever-amazing Beverly, I began missing the act of making and sharing music with my friends. I turned to a cache of bedroom demos I had been recording sporadically under the name Blush — something I honestly came up with just as a way to organize them on my computer. Inspired by my love of straightforward pop songs, simple guitar playing, and layered vocals, the Blush demos became a diary of sorts of my late 20s: songs about loving people who didn’t deserve it, songs about loving people who did; making sense of the monotony of an office job; and finding my own steadier footing along the way. Last year, I felt ready to finally record them for real. I got together with my friends Andy Chugg (Pop. 1280) and Nick and Jon Campolo (Pill) to turn my demos into real songs. Over nights and weekends in 2016, we recorded at Andy’s Gilded Audio studio, in both its first location in Chinatown and, later, in Dumbo. Andy made the album sound better than I could have ever imagined; Nick brought his sparkling guitar tones and solos; Jon made everything sound lush with harmonies and warm synths. Working to together was one of the breeziest, most fun music-making experiences I’ve ever had. And now, we have Blush.

Blush is out 12/8 on Arrowhawk. Pre-order it here.