Rich The Kid – “New Freezer” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar) Video

Kendrick Lamar has gone guest-verse-crazy in recent months, and the best song with a Kendrick feature might well be “New Freezer,” the track that Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid released last month. Today, we get a video for “New Freezer,” and it’s a fun one. The hyper-stylized clip features cars too fancy to function as actual cars, lit-up mouthpieces, a Swae Lee cameo, some butts pressed up against a storefront window, and Kendrick rapping much of his verse while eating Chinese takeout, doing rap-hands while holding chopsticks. Dave Free and Jack Begert directed it. Watch it below, via Miss Info.

“New Freezer” is out now on Insterscope.