Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – “Call On God” Video

Sharon Jones recorded one last album with the Dap-Kings before she passed away last year. That album, Soul Of A Woman, is coming out in a few weeks, and we’ve already heard one song, “Matter Of Time.” Now we’re hearing another, “Call On God,” which actually dates all the way back to the sessions for the band’s 2007 album 100 Days, 100 Nights. Jones played the piano and directed the whole arrangement, and the song was set aside to be included on a gospel album that was never completed. The music video features footage of the band recording it in the studio, and you can watch and listen below.

Soul Of A Woman is out 11/17 via Daptone.