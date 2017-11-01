Stream Westside Gunn Hitler Wears Hermes 5

For starters: Yes, it’s weird that Westside Gunn, the harder-than-hell Buffalo rapper, has a long-running mixtape series called Hitler Wears Hermes and that he uses pictures of Hitler as the cover art. I wish he’d call it something else! But we can probably assume that Westside Gunn is not out here endorsing Nazism. He’s been releasing mixtapes in that series for the past five years, and he’s just come out with Hitler Wears Hermes V, the latest installation. The new tape features beats from Daringer, Knxwledge, the Alchemist, and DJ Green Lantern, as well as a guest appearance from Styles P. “RIP Bobby,” the Bobby “The Brain” Hennan tribute that Westside Gunn recorded with his brother Conway, is on the tape. You can stream the whole thing below.

You can download Hitler Wears Hermes 5 for free here.