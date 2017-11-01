U2 – “Get Out Of Your Own Way” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

U2 have officially announced the details behind their new album, Songs Of Experience, which is due out on 12/1, and have shared a new track from it, “Get Out Of Your Own Way,” which features a spoken-word outro by Kendrick Lamar. (The two artists previously collaborated on Kendrick’s DAMN. track “XXX,” which was much better than we feared it would be.) U2 also confirmed the final tracklisting, which leaked yesterday, and shared the album art by Anton Corbijn, which you can see above. The band has also announced a North American eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour that will begin in May 2018. Listen to the new song and check out their tour dates below.
Tracklist:
01 “Love Is All We Have Left”
02 “Lights Of Home”
03 “You’re The Best Thing About Me”
04 “Get Out Of Your Own Way”
05 “American Soul”
06 “Summer Of Love”
07 “Red Flag Day”
08 “The Showman (Little More Better)”
09 “The Little Things That Give You Away”
10 “Landlady”
11 “The Blackout”
12 “Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way”
13 “13 (There Is A Light)”
14 “Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix)” (Bonus Track)
15 “Book Of Your Heart” (Bonus Track)
16 “Lights Of Home (St Peter’s String Version)” (Bonus Track)
Tour dates:
05/02 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
05/04 St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
05/07 San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
05/11 Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
05/15 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
05/22 Chicago, IL @ United Center
05/26 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/28 Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
06/05 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/09 Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live
06/13 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/17 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
06/21 Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/25 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/29 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Songs Of Experience is out 12/1.