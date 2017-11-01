U2 – “Get Out Of Your Own Way” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

U2 have officially announced the details behind their new album, Songs Of Experience, which is due out on 12/1, and have shared a new track from it, “Get Out Of Your Own Way,” which features a spoken-word outro by Kendrick Lamar. (The two artists previously collaborated on Kendrick’s DAMN. track “XXX,” which was much better than we feared it would be.) U2 also confirmed the final tracklisting, which leaked yesterday, and shared the album art by Anton Corbijn, which you can see above. The band has also announced a North American eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour that will begin in May 2018. Listen to the new song and check out their tour dates below.

Tracklist:

01 “Love Is All We Have Left”

02 “Lights Of Home”

03 “You’re The Best Thing About Me”

04 “Get Out Of Your Own Way”

05 “American Soul”

06 “Summer Of Love”

07 “Red Flag Day”

08 “The Showman (Little More Better)”

09 “The Little Things That Give You Away”

10 “Landlady”

11 “The Blackout”

12 “Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way”

13 “13 (There Is A Light)”

14 “Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix)” (Bonus Track)

15 “Book Of Your Heart” (Bonus Track)

16 “Lights Of Home (St Peter’s String Version)” (Bonus Track)

Tour dates:

05/02 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

05/04 St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

05/07 San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

05/11 Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

05/15 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

05/22 Chicago, IL @ United Center

05/26 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/28 Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

06/05 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/09 Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live

06/13 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/17 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

06/21 Boston, MA @ TD Garden

06/25 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/29 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Songs Of Experience is out 12/1.