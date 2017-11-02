Stream Kohti Tuhoa Pelon Neljäs Valtakunta

The Finnish band Kohti Tuhoa specialize in an absolutely rabid, feverish form of D-beat, the rocketing and heedless form of hardcore punk. Later this month, they’ll release their sophomore album Pelon Neljäs Valtakunta. (The title translates as Fourth Kingdom Of Fear.) It’s a fast, damaged record with an elemental sort of power working for it, and its lyrics are entirely in Finnish. We’ve posted a couple of early tracks, but now the entire album is streaming online. Check out the full thing below, via Noisey.

Pelon Neljäs Valtakunta is out 11/24 on Southern Lord.