Kohti Tuhoa – “Meille On Valehdeltu” & “Kiire Läpi Elämän”

Two years ago, the Finnish band Kohti Tuhoa released an absolutely ferocious album called

Rutiinin Orja, a towering example of how amazing D-beat, the hardcore punk subgenre pioneered by Discharge, can still sound when it’s played with enough passion. Kohti Tuhoa sing entirely in Finnish, so there is every chance you’ll have no idea what they’re saying, but the feral intensity comes through clear as day. The band just announced that they’ll follow Rutiinin Orja up later this week with a new album called Pelon Neljäs Valtakunta, and they shared two new songs. Both of them are utterly badass and just choked with rage, and if you love punk rock, you need them in your life. Hear “Meille On Valehdeltu” and “Kiire Läpi Elämän” below.

<a href="http://kohtituhoa.bandcamp.com/album/pelon-nelj-s-valtakunta" target="_blank">Pelon neljäs valtakunta by Kohti Tuhoa</a>

<a href="http://kohtituhoa.bandcamp.com/album/pelon-nelj-s-valtakunta" target="_blank">Pelon neljäs valtakunta by Kohti Tuhoa</a>

Pelon Neljäs Valtakunta is out 10/27; you’ll be able to get it from Bandcamp here.