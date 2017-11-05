Watch N.E.R.D. Debut New Album No_One Ever Really Dies At ComplexCon

N.E.R.D. have spent the past week teasing a new project called No_One Ever Really Dies, and on Wednesday, they let Rihanna drop bars all over “Lemon.” Last night, Pharrell, Chad Hugo, and Shay Haley took the stage together for the first time in three years at ComplexCon, and they took the opportunity to debut their entire new album for the audience. “The album’s not coming out tomorrow,” Pharrell said. “We’re giving it to you. It’s yours. You got it before everybody else.” In addition to Rihanna, Complex reports that No_One Ever Really Dies features Kendrick Lamar, Future, André 3000, M.I.A., Gucci Mane, Wale, and, uh, Ed Sheeran. Watch some clips from the show and check out the album’s reported tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01 “Deep Down Body Thirst”

02 “Lemon” (Feat. Rihanna)

03 “Voilà” (Feat. Gucci Mane & Wale)

04 “1000” (Feat. Future)

05 “Don’t Don’t Do It” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

06 “Kites” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar & M.I.A.)

07 “ESP”

08 “Lightning Fire Magic Prayer”

09 “Rollinem 7’s” (Feat. André 3000)

10 “Lifting You” (Feat. Ed Sheeran)

11 “Secret Life Of Tigers”