N.E.R.D. – “Lemon” (Feat. Rihanna) Video

Rumblings of a new N.E.R.D. album got a lot louder yesterday when Pharrell instructed listeners to tune into Beats 1 at Noon EDT today and news of a N.E.R.D. song featuring Rihanna rapping began to circulate on Twitter. (The account responsible for the report, @ophiona, has since gone private.) The time has come, and the song does exist: It’s called “Lemon,” its video just dropped, and it does indeed feature bars from Rih. The clip, by directors Todd Tourso and Scott Cudmore, is heavy on dance sequences. Meanwhile the song sounds more like a classic-era Neptunes production than a N.E.R.D. track, all mind-bending rhythmic hiccups and open space. It’s good. Watch below.