Quicksand – “Interiors”

New York post-hardcore legends Quicksand broke up in 1998 but got back together in 2012. And on Friday, they’ll release Interiors, their first album in 22 years. It fucking rules, and it’s our current reigning Album Of The Week. After sharing the early singles “Illuminant” and “Cosmonauts,” Quicksand have now shared the new album’s title track. It’s a lightly psychedelic rocker that still keeps the band’s old intensity intact, and its built on an absolutely seismic riff. Check it out below.

Interiors is out 11/10 on Epitaph.