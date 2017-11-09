Watch Taylor Swift Debut “New Year’s Day” On ABC During Scandal

Taylor Swift’s new album Reputation is coming out at midnight, and if (and only if) you live in a different timezone, you may have even heard it already. But during tonight’s episode of Scandal on ABC, Swift debuted a new song from the album called “New Year’s Day,” and you can watch her perform it for a small audience in a well-appointed mansion below.

Here’s a #TGIT treat – The World Premiere Performance of @taylorswift13's new song, New Year’s Day! pic.twitter.com/A8dhtD9kgp — ABC Network (@ABCNetwork) November 10, 2017