Watch Taylor Swift Debut “New Year’s Day” On ABC During Scandal

Taylor Swift’s new album Reputation is coming out at midnight, and if (and only if) you live in a different timezone, you may have even heard it already. But during tonight’s episode of Scandal on ABC, Swift debuted a new song from the album called “New Year’s Day,” and you can watch her perform it for a small audience in a well-appointed mansion below.

