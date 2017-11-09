Taylor Swift Reputation Comment Party

Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift’s Reputation may not be streaming upon its release tomorrow, but that doesn’t mean the album’s not already out there in the world somewhere, available to be heard in full. By which I of course mean it’s past midnight in some time zones, and listeners across the globe are now enjoying their first listens of Swift’s latest sonic makeover. Or maybe “enjoying” is the wrong word — you tell us! It’s time for a good, old-fashioned Comment Party to share your first impressions of that dreaded Future/Ed Sheeran collab, how the advance singles sound in their new context, and whether the album contains secret Nazi messaging. Below, call it what you want.

