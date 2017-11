Last month Foo Fighters hosted their inaugural CalJam festival in San Bernardino, featuring a lineup of likeminded rock acts such as Queens Of The Stone Age, Liam Gallagher, and Japandroids. Today the band has announced that the festival will return to Glen Helen Regional Park & Festival Grounds in 2018. CalJam 18 will go down 10/5 and 10/6. That’s a long way away, so bide your time revisiting our review of the Foos’ new Concrete And Gold and watching this video recap of CalJam 17: