Line & Circle – “Vicious Folly”

Last we heard from the Ohio-by-way-of-LA band Line & Circle, we were streaming their debut LP. The R.E.M./Smiths-inspired band’s jangly pop returns today with the title track from their upcoming EP, Vicious Folly. The guitar break mid-way through the song sounds so much like “Dreams” by the Cranberries that I half-expected Dolores O’Riordan to have a feature. Maybe next time. Give “Vicious Folly” a listen below.

<a href="http://lineandcirclemusic.bandcamp.com/album/vicious-folly" target="_blank">Vicious Folly by Line & Circle</a>

Vicious Folly tracklist:

01 “Man Uncouth”

02 “Vicious Folly”

03 “Who Runs Wild”

04 “Progress & Pain”

05 “Mid Bloom”

Vicious Folly EP is out 12/1 via Grand Gallop. Pre-order it here.