Anna Burch – “Asking 4 A Friend”

We’ve gotten a sneak peak of Michigan indie-rock veteran Anna Burch’s solo work with “2 Cool 2 Care,” and now she’s sharing another numerically infused single, “Asking 4 A Friend.” Burch’s latest confirms that her strength lies in her clarity. Her lyrics as well as her delivery is so sharp and straightforward, there’s no way you won’t hear her when she tells you, “You’re faking, you’re faking the fall.” However, her words are still ambiguous enough to assuage her mother’s concerns, as she explains via press release:

I was playing “Asking 4 a Friend” for my mom and after the first verse she very concernedly asked “Is this about drugs?” I told her it was a metaphor for going back to a bad, undefined relationship and she seemed satisfied with that. Also, the song contains a lyrical nod to The Lemonheads’ “My Drug Buddy.”

Listen below, and look out for details on Burch’s debut album soon.