Anna Burch – “2 Cool 2 Care” Video

Anna Burch has been kicking around the Michigan indie rock world for years, with a resume that includes singing in Frontier Ruckus, co-fronting Failed Flowers, and backing Fred Thomas on Changer (one of our favorite albums of the year so far). And now she’s signed to Polyvinyl, the resurgent Illinois record label that put out Changer and many other 2017 highlights. To celebrate, we’re premiering the Detroit singer-songwriter’s new single, “2 Cool 2 Care.”

The accompanying music video, directed by Burch, sincerely depicts a less than idyllic situation, one that not even a nonchalant bike chase or hula hoop can mask. Burch’s efforts throughout the video are all one-sided and she knows it. “From what I can see, reciprocity is boring,” she sings as she follows her self-absorbed unrequited lover to the backyard. Beneath the steady guitar strums and catchy harmonies are Burch’s sobering lyrics about the habitual self-sabotage attached to wanting someone who doesn’t want you back. It’s a feeling that, as much as it stings to admit it, is addicting.

“I have a tendency to overanalyze my relationships,” Burch wrote in an email. “When I started writing songs, they became a productive outlet for these near obsessive thoughts. I let the bridge of this song be a space for that kind of dissection and it wound up taking up almost exactly half of its entire length.” Check out the video below.

Tour dates:

11/02 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge (w/ Mister Heavenly)

11/03 Allston, MA @ Great Scott (w/ Mister Heavenly)

11/04 Providence, RI @ Alchemy (w/ Mister Heavenly)

11/05 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s (w/ Mister Heavenly)

11/06 Washington, DC @ Black Cat (w/ Mister Heavenly)

11/08 Toronto, ON @ Drake Hotel (w/ Mister Heavenly)

11/09 Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe (w/ Mister Heavenly)

11/10 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme (w/ Mister Heavenly)

11/11 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall (w/ Mister Heavenly)