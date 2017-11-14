Sports Change Their Name

When we named Sports a Band To Watch back in 2015, the recent Kenyon College graduates were about to break up. They were set to release one final album, All Of Something, on Father/Daughter Records, and then the five members were supposed to move to different cities to start new jobs, leaving the band behind them. Fast forward to 2017 and Sports are very much still an entity. In fact, they’re booked to play the fabulous A 2nd Stereogum Christmas Show on 12/5. (Get your tickets!)

Sports announced that they’re changing their name to Remember Sports due to the fact that there is another band called Sports from Tulsa who also make rock music. This has led to some confusion. Remember Sports posted a message on their socials explaining why they decided to retire their old name in favor of this new one. Read it in full below.