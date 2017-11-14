Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy Visits The Hilarious World Of Depression Podcast

On the Wonderful World Of Depression podcast, guests (usually comedians) talk to host John Moe about their battles with depression and about the way that the condition has affected their lives and careers. The latest guest is Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy, who spoke to Moe at Wilco’s Loft studio in Chicago. On the show, Tweedy went in deep on the way he started playing music, in part, to ease his emotional issues and migraines and how he ended up going to rehab for opioid addiction a few years ago. You can hear that episode here.