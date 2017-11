Mavis Staples is releasing a new album, If All I Was Was Black, at the end of the week. She worked on the whole album with Jeff Tweedy, and she’s shared a few songs from it already, including the title track, “Little Bit,” and “Build A Bridge.” None of the tracks we’ve heard so far have actually featured Tweedy, however, until now. Staples’ latest single, “Ain’t No Doubt About It,” has Tweedy on backing vocals, and you can listen to it below.

If All I Was Was Black is out 11/17 via Anti-.