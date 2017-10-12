Mavis Staples – “Little Bit”

Next month, Mavis Staples is releasing a new album, If All I Was Was Black, that she worked on with Jeff Tweedy. We’ve already heard the title track and today Staples has shared another one from it called “Little Bit,” a soulful song that continues the political bent of the first single by reflecting on the inequities of today’s society make it impossible to measure up: “A little bit too high, a little bit too low, a little bit out of line, and my baby won’t make it home.” Listen to it below.

If All I Was Was Black is out 11/17 via Anti-.