Diplomats – “Once Upon A Time”

The once-great New York rap crew Diplomats have buried their various internal beefs, but it’s been a while since the four core members — Cam’ron, Juelz Santana, Jim Jones, Freaky Zekey — have appeared on a song together. The last Dipset reunion single was the 2015 track “Have My Money.” And now, almost three years later, those four rappers have once again teamed up on the new track “Once Upon A Time.” This time around, they’ve got a helium-soul beat from the Heatmakerz, their old collaborators. Cam talks about Dame Dash “snatching” Harvey Weinstein on the Paid In Full set. It’s enough to send you into a total nostalgia wormhole. Check it out below.

“Once Upon A Time” is out now at iTunes. Check out Cam’s solid new mixtape The Program.