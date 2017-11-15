Hovvdy – “Late”

Austin duo Hovvdy are releasing their sophomore album, Cranberry, early next year — it’s the follow-up to 2016’s Taster — and today they’ve shared a second track from it following “Petal” from last month. “Late” is all wistful pinched-nerve endings, vocals submerged and fuzzy until they turn oddly sweet by the end in a moment of clarity: “Circle point of view/ I’ll come around to you.” The band says it’s “about working through patterns of the kind of fear and anxiety that’s in hindsight irrational and the circular way in which we form more thorough and thoughtful understandings of each other.” Listen to it below.

Cranberry is out 2/9 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.