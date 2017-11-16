Tame Impala – “List Of People (To Try And Forget About),” “Powerlines,” & “Taxi’s Here”

Australian psych-pop dons Tame Impala were set to release the collector’s edition of their 2015 instant classic Currents tomorrow, but they’ve gone ahead and made it available today. Kevin Parker took to Beats 1 to unveil one of the project’s unreleased tracks, the cheekily titled “List Of People (To Try And Forget About).” As Parker explains, the song actually dates to the end of the Lonerism sessions, so he was “so over it” by the time he was wrapping up Currents. Ultimately he was satisfied with the final product; see if you feel a similar contentment by listening below, where you can also hear “Powerlines” and “Taxi’s Here” plus Tame Impala offshoot Gum’s new “Reality In Motion” remix and Soulwax’s previously released take on “Let It Happen.”

Here are Parker’s full comments on “List Of People (To Try And Forget About)” in both text and video form:

It was one of the first songs I started writing really more towards the end of Lonerism, which is how I do it with songs/albums overlapping like that. I guess one of the reasons it didn’t end up on the album is because it was started on so early and I was so over it by the time I was finishing the album, but by the time I got to finish it I was really satisfied with it as a song, and as a chunk of my creativity and emotion and stuff.

Currents Collector’s Edition is out now. Purchase it here, and revisit our Currents-era Tame Impala cover story here.