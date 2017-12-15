Stream Eminem Revival

Eminem made his grand reentry into the public eye this fall with a widely circulated and debated BET Hip-Hop Awards freestyle targeting President Donald Trump, which was a positive gesture but also totally suuuuuuucked. He followed that up with “Walk On Water,” a tepid Beyoncé collaboration that saw him turning that critical eye on himself. We’ve heard one more song, “Untouchable,” since then, and now his new album Revival is finally upon us. Latter-day Eminem albums are an extremely choppy proposition, so proceed with caution, but if you must hear the new Eminem album, you can do it below.

Revival is out now on Interscope/Aftermath/Shady.