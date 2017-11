Earlier this year, Toro Y Moi released the strong album Boo Boo. And today, he’s shared a new video for the hazy, rippling “No Show,” one of the album’s best songs. In the clip, we see a very fuzzy image of Chaz Bunduck wearing an enormous bucket hat and holding some kind of glowing staff. He also gets a haircut, as we hear Madeline Kenney’s gorgeous vocals on the outro track “Be.” Check it out below.

Boo Boo is out now on Carpark.