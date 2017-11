Yaeji released her second EP of the year earlier this month, and she’s just released a video for “Raingurl.” In the clip, which she co-directed with Enayet Kabir, Yaeji dances around with a transparent umbrella in a smoky club while surrounded by lots of neon and a crew dressed in all-white. It’s undeniably cool. Watch below.

EP2 is out now via Godmode.