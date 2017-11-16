Lil Peep Died Of A Suspected Drug Overdose

Rapper Lil Peep has died of a suspected drug overdose at age 21.

Police in Tucson, Arizona, say Lil Peep, whose real name was Gustav Ahr, was found dead on his tour bus ahead of a scheduled concert in the city Wednesday night. Sgt. Pete Dugan says evidence pointed to an overdose of the anti-anxiety medication Xanax, although no official cause of death has been announced.

Pima County released a statement saying the Medical Examiner’s Office has conducted an autopsy and that the suspected cause of death is a drug overdose. However it will be six to eight weeks to get the toxicology report needed to make a final determination of the cause of death.

The medical examiner contracts toxicology testing with an independent laboratory and that comprehensive toxicology testing can take up to seven weeks, the county said in its statement.

When I die You'll love me A post shared by @lilpeep on Nov 14, 2017 at 11:16pm PST

A representative for the performer confirmed reports of his death. Ahr didn’t take the stage.

🐣👅fucc it A post shared by @lilpeep on Nov 15, 2017 at 5:39am PST

Ahr’s emotional, downtrodden lyrics gained a cult following through a series of mixtapes released online. His numerous tattoos and striking appearance caught the attention of the fashion world. GQ reported earlier this year that he made runway appearances for several labels in Europe.