Lil Peep Dead At 21

Lil Peep, an emerging singer, rapper and YouTube star whose debut full length album dropped in recent months, has died according to multiple reports.

The New York-based emo artist (real name Gustav Åhr) was just 21 years of age. Reasons for his passing have not been revealed.

Peep’s manager Chase Ortega broke the bad news. “I’ve been expecting this call for a year. Mother fuck,” he tweeted.

Lil Peep had a promising career in front of him. He got early traction through his YouTube channel, where his videos to “Awful Things,” “Benz Truck,” “The Brightside” and others have clocked up multiple millions of views His debut album, Come Over When You’re Sober, dropped on Sept. 1.

A slew of recorded artists paid tribute to the young performer, from Post Malone to Marshmello, Rich Chigga and many more. “Peep was the nicest person. hanging out with him, talking to him about music, the song ideas we were going to do together and touring was so amazing,” tweeted Marshmello. “Everyone will miss you man.”

Billboard has reached out to reps for Lil Peep. More to come.

in the short time that i knew you, you were a great friend to me and a great person. your music changed the world and it'll never be the same. i love you bud. forever pic.twitter.com/tpbxpkf4f4 — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) November 16, 2017

This article originally appeared in Billboard.