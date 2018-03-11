Billboard

Read more from Billboard

Lil Uzi Vert
Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Lil Uzi Vert A No-Show At New Orleans Buku Fest

Lil Uzi Vert was a no-show in New Orleans Saturday (3/10), giving promoters of the Buku Festival no explanation for pulling out of the event…
Dave Brooks / Billboard | March 11, 2018 - 4:57 pm
Juelz Santana
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Juelz Santana Flees NJ Airport After TSA Finds Loaded Gun

Authorities are on the lookout for rapper/actor Juelz Santana, who reportedly ran out of New Jersey’s Newark Airport Friday evening (3/9) after Transportation Security Administration…
Mitchell Peters / Billboard | March 10, 2018 - 3:05 pm
Billy Corgan
Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Billy Corgan Reveals Smashing Pumpkins Are In Final Stages Of Two EPs

The Smashing Pumpkins are decidedly back. Frontman Billy Corgan took to Instagram Friday (March 9) to reveal, and add some updates, on a slew of…
Natalie Maher / Billboard | March 9, 2018 - 12:56 pm
Chris Brown
Credit: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Chris Brown Responds To Vanessa Carlton After She Slams His Support On International Women’s Day

Vanessa Carlton’s "One Thousand Miles" can easily be considered one of the catchiest songs of all time, and it skyrocketed in popularity after being featured…
Rania Aniftos / Billboard | March 8, 2018 - 9:00 pm
FKA Twigs

FKA Twigs Dances To Anderson .Paak In Spike Jonze-Directed Apple HomePod Ad

FKA Twigs is beyond just a talented musician; she’s also an incredible dancer and actress, as evidenced by a brand-new short film directed by Spike…
Rania Aniftos / Billboard | March 6, 2018 - 12:23 am
Tower-Records-founder-Russ-Solomon-billboard-1548-1520284963
Credit: Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

Tower Records Founder Russ Solomon Dies at 92

Tower Records founder Russ Solomon died Sunday at the age of 92. According to the Sacramento Bee, Solomon died while watching the Academy…
Colin Stutz / Billboard | March 5, 2018 - 4:24 pm
Apple-store-1520279410
Credit: Kiichiro Sato

Apple Developing Headphones To Rival Bose And… Beats

Apple is reportedly working on a line of high end over-the-ear headphones following the somewhat surprising success of its dangly AirPods, according to a new…
Billboard | March 5, 2018 - 2:50 pm
Jon Bon Jovi
Credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images

15-Month-Old Bon Jovi Album Hits #1 Thanks To Concert Ticket Bundle

​Bon Jovi’s former #1 album, This House Is Not For Sale, is back atop the Billboard 200 chart for a second week. The…
Keith Caulfield / Billboard | March 4, 2018 - 4:32 pm
rick-ross-b-2-billboard-1548-1520029039
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BMI

Rick Ross Hospitalized After Being Found Unresponsive At Florida Home

Rick Ross was hospitalized early Thursday morning when police and emergency teams were called to the scene after he was "found unresponsive" in his Florida…
Michael Saponara & Rania Aniftos / Billboard | March 2, 2018 - 5:17 pm
Journey
Credit: Michael Putland/Getty Images

Journey’s Greatest Hits Becomes The Third Album To Spend 500 Weeks On Billboard 200 Chart

Journey's Greatest Hits album becomes just the third album to spend 500 weeks on the 61-year-old Billboard 200 chart, joining Bob Marley And The Wailers'
Keith Caulfield / Billboard | March 2, 2018 - 9:21 am
02-Daniel-Ek-CEO-Spotify-Tokyo-Conference-2016-billboard-1548-1519850517
Credit: Akio Kon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Spotify Files To Go Public

Spotify officially filed paperwork for a public offering with the Security and Exchanges Commission on Wednesday (2/28), revealing plans to offer shares worth up to…
Colin Stutz / Billboard | February 28, 2018 - 3:43 pm
Valtonyc protest
Credit: Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Primavera Sound & Sonar Among 30 Festivals, 70 Concert Venues Adding Rapper Valtonyc After Prison Sentence

Rapper Valtonyc has been added to the roster of 30 music festivals and booked in 70 concert venues in Catalunya in the wake of the…
Judy Cantor-Navas / Billboard | February 26, 2018 - 9:16 am
The Crystals
Credit: James Kriegsmann/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The Crystals’ Barbara Ann Alston Dead At 74

Girl group singer Barbara Ann Alston of the Crystals died in Charlotte after a two-week battle with the flu, her family says. She was 74.
Ashley Iasimone / Billboard | February 25, 2018 - 11:07 am
Portrait Of Bon Jovi
Credit: Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Bon Jovi Will Reunite With Richie Sambora & Alec John Such At The Rock Hall Inductions

Bon Jovi's David Bryan and Tico Torres are expecting a special, and probably emotional, night when the group -- including founding members Richie Sambora and…
Gary Graff / Billboard | February 23, 2018 - 7:49 pm
sufjan-stevens-live-bc-2016-billboard-1548-1519338585
Credit: Burak Cingi/Redferns

Sufjan Stevens To Release Call Me By Your Name Songs On 10-Inch Vinyl For Record Store Day

Fans of Sufjan Stevens and the film Call Me By Your Name, rejoice: The three songs Stevens contributed to the critically acclaimed film -- including…
Keith Caulfield / Billboard | February 22, 2018 - 5:39 pm
1 2 3 4 ...

SIGN UP FOR THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

Heavy Rotation

All »
03 Greedo – The Wolf Of Grape Street
03 Greedo – The Wolf Of Grape Street
Caroline Says – No Fool Like An Old Fool
Caroline Says – No Fool Like An Old Fool
Hot Snakes – Jericho Sirens
Hot Snakes – Jericho Sirens
Mount Eerie – Now Only
Mount Eerie – Now Only
Girls Rituals – Im Desperate
Girls Rituals – Im Desperate
Ness Nite – Dream Girl
Ness Nite – Dream Girl
David Byrne – American Utopia
David Byrne – American Utopia
Lucy Dacus – Historian
Lucy Dacus – Historian

In Case You Missed It

38 Essential '80s Songs About Nuclear Anxiety
38 Essential '80s Songs About Nuclear Anxiety
30 Essential Songs From The Golden Era Of Emo
30 Essential Songs From The Golden Era Of Emo
34 Essential Glam Songs
34 Essential Glam Songs
 