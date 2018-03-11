Features
Billboard
http://www.billboard.com
Read more from Billboard
Credit:
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Lil Uzi Vert A No-Show At New Orleans Buku Fest
Lil Uzi Vert was a no-show in New Orleans Saturday (3/10), giving promoters of the Buku Festival no explanation for pulling out of the event…
Dave Brooks / Billboard
|
March 11, 2018 - 4:57 pm
Credit:
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Juelz Santana Flees NJ Airport After TSA Finds Loaded Gun
Authorities are on the lookout for rapper/actor Juelz Santana, who reportedly ran out of New Jersey’s Newark Airport Friday evening (3/9) after Transportation Security Administration…
Mitchell Peters / Billboard
|
March 10, 2018 - 3:05 pm
Credit:
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Billy Corgan Reveals Smashing Pumpkins Are In Final Stages Of Two EPs
The Smashing Pumpkins are decidedly back. Frontman Billy Corgan took to Instagram Friday (March 9) to reveal, and add some updates, on a slew of…
Natalie Maher / Billboard
|
March 9, 2018 - 12:56 pm
Credit:
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images
Chris Brown Responds To Vanessa Carlton After She Slams His Support On International Women’s Day
Vanessa Carlton’s "One Thousand Miles" can easily be considered one of the catchiest songs of all time, and it skyrocketed in popularity after being featured…
Rania Aniftos / Billboard
|
March 8, 2018 - 9:00 pm
FKA Twigs Dances To Anderson .Paak In Spike Jonze-Directed Apple HomePod Ad
FKA Twigs is beyond just a talented musician; she’s also an incredible dancer and actress, as evidenced by a brand-new short film directed by Spike…
Rania Aniftos / Billboard
|
March 6, 2018 - 12:23 am
Credit:
Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic
Tower Records Founder Russ Solomon Dies at 92
Tower Records founder Russ Solomon died Sunday at the age of 92. According to the
Sacramento Bee
, Solomon died while watching the Academy…
Colin Stutz / Billboard
|
March 5, 2018 - 4:24 pm
Credit:
Kiichiro Sato
Apple Developing Headphones To Rival Bose And… Beats
Apple is reportedly working on a line of high end over-the-ear headphones following the somewhat surprising success of its dangly AirPods, according to a new…
Billboard
|
March 5, 2018 - 2:50 pm
Credit:
George Pimentel/Getty Images
15-Month-Old Bon Jovi Album Hits #1 Thanks To Concert Ticket Bundle
Bon Jovi’s former #1 album,
This House Is Not For Sale
, is back atop the Billboard 200 chart for a second week. The…
Keith Caulfield / Billboard
|
March 4, 2018 - 4:32 pm
Credit:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BMI
Rick Ross Hospitalized After Being Found Unresponsive At Florida Home
Rick Ross was hospitalized early Thursday morning when police and emergency teams were called to the scene after he was "found unresponsive" in his Florida…
Michael Saponara & Rania Aniftos / Billboard
|
March 2, 2018 - 5:17 pm
Credit:
Michael Putland/Getty Images
Journey’s
Greatest Hits
Becomes The Third Album To Spend 500 Weeks On Billboard 200 Chart
Journey's
Greatest Hits
album becomes just the third album to spend 500 weeks on the 61-year-old Billboard 200 chart, joining Bob Marley And The Wailers'
Keith Caulfield / Billboard
|
March 2, 2018 - 9:21 am
Credit:
Akio Kon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Spotify Files To Go Public
Spotify officially filed paperwork for a public offering with the Security and Exchanges Commission on Wednesday (2/28), revealing plans to offer shares worth up to…
Colin Stutz / Billboard
|
February 28, 2018 - 3:43 pm
Credit:
Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images
Primavera Sound & Sonar Among 30 Festivals, 70 Concert Venues Adding Rapper Valtonyc After Prison Sentence
Rapper Valtonyc has been added to the roster of 30 music festivals and booked in 70 concert venues in Catalunya in the wake of the…
Judy Cantor-Navas / Billboard
|
February 26, 2018 - 9:16 am
Credit:
James Kriegsmann/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
The Crystals’ Barbara Ann Alston Dead At 74
Girl group singer Barbara Ann Alston of the Crystals died in Charlotte after a two-week battle with the flu, her family says. She was 74.
Ashley Iasimone / Billboard
|
February 25, 2018 - 11:07 am
Credit:
Paul Natkin/Getty Images
Bon Jovi Will Reunite With Richie Sambora & Alec John Such At The Rock Hall Inductions
Bon Jovi's David Bryan and Tico Torres are expecting a special, and probably emotional, night when the group -- including founding members Richie Sambora and…
Gary Graff / Billboard
|
February 23, 2018 - 7:49 pm
Credit:
Burak Cingi/Redferns
Sufjan Stevens To Release
Call Me By Your Name
Songs On 10-Inch Vinyl For Record Store Day
Fans of Sufjan Stevens and the film
Call Me By Your Name
, rejoice: The three songs Stevens contributed to the critically acclaimed film -- including…
Keith Caulfield / Billboard
|
February 22, 2018 - 5:39 pm
