Alice Glass Served Court Summons From Ethan Kath By Pretend Fan

Last month, three years after an acrimonious split from Ethan Kath, Alice Glass issued a statement accusing her former Crystal Castles bandmate of physical, sexual, and psychological abuse. Kath denied the allegations and sued her for defamation, and according to Glass, someone pretending to be a fan served her a court summons after her solo show in Chicago on Friday. See below.

just got served after my show in chicago by someone pretending to be a fan. lol see you in court asshole. pic.twitter.com/iVffrIkB4o — ALICE GLASS (@ALICEGLASS) November 18, 2017