Alice Glass Served Court Summons From Ethan Kath By Pretend Fan

Alice Glass
CREDIT: Matt Cowan/Getty Images

Last month, three years after an acrimonious split from Ethan Kath, Alice Glass issued a statement accusing her former Crystal Castles bandmate of physical, sexual, and psychological abuse. Kath denied the allegations and sued her for defamation, and according to Glass, someone pretending to be a fan served her a court summons after her solo show in Chicago on Friday. See below.

