Watch Christina Aguilera Sing Whitney Houston’s The Bodyguard Songs At The AMAs

The Bodyguard’s soundtrack album came out 25 years ago Friday, and the American Music Awards did not miss the chance to pay tribute. (Sadly, so far all the most notable music at tonight’s AMAs came out 25 years ago.) Christina Aguilera was on hand to sing a medley of Whitney Houston hits from the movie, though in my opinion — and Pink’s opinion, apparently — her voice was not exactly up to her usual standards. Considering Diana Ross is on hand to receive a lifetime achievement award, maybe they should have had her do it instead? Anyway, here’s Xtina.

Apparently this was not the first time Aguilera has covered “I Have Nothing.” Twitter user @LiveLikeMusic5 points out that the former Mouseketeer performed it on The Mickey Mouse Club back in the day:

Amazing job @xtina! 👏🏻👏🏻 #AMAs Of course when she started singing “I Have Nothing” I automatically thought of her performance of that song on the MMC! https://t.co/UNvbeMwNBg — Stella (@LiveLikeMusic5) November 20, 2017

And @Its_Latisha’s notes Xtina actually sang “Run To You” at the BET Awards once, too, and apparently Houston was a fan: