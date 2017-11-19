Watch Pink & Kelly Clarkson Cover R.E.M. To Open The AMAs

Lately the music world has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of R.E.M.’s landmark Automatic For The People — Stereogum, for instance, interviewed Michael Stipe — and lo and behold, one of the album’s signature songs made its way to the American Music Awards tonight. It’s unclear whether Pink and Kelly Clarkson had the Automatic anniversary in mind when they chose to duet on “Everybody Hurts” in tribute to first responders from this year’s assorted tragedies, but it certainly tied a neat little bow on things, sentimentally speaking. Jamie Foxx introduced the performance with his daughter standing by his side. Watch footage below.