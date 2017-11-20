Brian Eno & Roger Waters Respond To Nick Cave’s Press Conference About BDS Movement

Yesterday, Nick Cave held a press conference about the BDS (Boyott, Divestment, and Sanctions) movement, which aims to put economic pressure on Israel to stop the country’s persecution of its Palestinian citizens. In the press conference, Cave said that he would not participate in any boycott against Israel. He’d claimed that art-rock eminence Brian Eno approached him a few years ago, asking him to sign a boycott list: “On a very intuitive level I did not want to sign that list, there was something that stunk to me about that list.” Cave said that he’d play a couple of shows in Israel, in part, to “make a principled stand against anyone who wants to censor and silence musicians.” Eno has now responded.

In a press release, Eno writes:

The BDS argument is simple enough: Israel has consistently — and lavishly — used cultural exchange as a form of “hasbara” (propaganda) to improve the image of the country abroad, and to “show Israel’s prettier face” in the words of a foreign ministry official. The BDS campaign is simply asking artists not to be part of that propaganda campaign. It’s nothing to do with “silencing” artists — a charge I find rather grating when used in a context where a few million people are permanently and grotesquely silenced. Israel spends hundreds of millions of dollars on hasbara, and its side of the argument gets broadcast loud and clear. Coupled with the scare-tactic of labelling any form of criticism of Israeli policy as “antisemitic,” this makes for a very uneven picture of what is going on.

The former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters was one of many artists who urged Cave not to perform in Israel. He’s also responded to Cave’s press conference: