“Remember Me (Dúo)” is Miguel’s duet with Natalia Lafourcade from the new Día De Los Muertos-themed Pixar movie Coco. Today it gets a video featuring the two singers paying homage to their elders and enjoying some dancing, interspersed with clips from the film. Watch below, where you can also find an interview with Ebro Darden in which Miguel provides some background on the project.

Coco hits theaters this Wednesday, 11/22. Miguel’s new album War & Leisure is out 12/1 on ByStorm/RCA.