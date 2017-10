Miguel has found his way into the world of Disney soundtracks. His new song “Remember Me (Dúo)” is a collaboration with Natalia Lafourcade from Coco, the new Día de Muertos-themed Pixar production that hit theaters last week. (The movie happens to be about a young aspiring musician named Miguel.) Today the tune gets an animated lyric video, and you can check it out below.

Coco is in theaters now.