Makeness – “Day Old Death”

Kyle Molleson, the Scottish producer who records under the Makeness moniker, announced his signing to Secretly Canadian last month with a promising single called “Loud Patterns.” Today, coinciding with the launch of a North American tour alongside Jungle, he follows it up with another track from his album out next year. “Day Old Death” highlights Molleson’s knack for fluid transitions, looping its way from a four-note foundation into a symphony of dark hums. Listen below.
Here are those tour dates:
11/28 Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
11/29 Montreal, QC @ Corono Theatre
11/30 Boston, MA @ Paradise
12/02 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
12/04 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
12/06 Miami, FL @ The Ground
12/07 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre