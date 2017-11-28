Makeness – “Day Old Death”

Kyle Molleson, the Scottish producer who records under the Makeness moniker, announced his signing to Secretly Canadian last month with a promising single called “Loud Patterns.” Today, coinciding with the launch of a North American tour alongside Jungle, he follows it up with another track from his album out next year. “Day Old Death” highlights Molleson’s knack for fluid transitions, looping its way from a four-note foundation into a symphony of dark hums. Listen below.

Here are those tour dates:

11/28 Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

11/29 Montreal, QC @ Corono Theatre

11/30 Boston, MA @ Paradise

12/02 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

12/04 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/06 Miami, FL @ The Ground

12/07 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre