Squeeze headlined the very first episode of MTV Unplugged, so they arrived for today’s Stereogum Session with a wealth of experience performing in stripped-down settings. The UK new wave veterans visited our New York office to promote their new album The Knowledge, which meant recent single “Innocence In Paradise” got a reading, but they also made room for old favorites “Take Me I’m Yours” and “Annie Get Your Gun.” Core members Glenn Tilbrook and Chris Difford were joined by Yolanda Charles on bass, Simon Hanson on drums, Steve Smith on percussion, and Stephen Large on keyboards. Watch their full performance below.