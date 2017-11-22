Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter Responds To Rape Accusation By Ex-Dream Singer

Melissa Schuman, a former member of the early-’00s Bad Boy girl group Dream, has written a post on her blog that accuses Nick Carter, the Backstreet Boys member, of rape. Schuman writes that Carter raped her in 2002, when she was 18. The two were working together on The Hollow, a 2004 ABC Family Channel horror movie. Schuman writes that Carter, who had previously expressed romantic interest in her, invited her and a friend to his apartment in Santa Monica. There, she claims that, after the two of them kissed, Carter forcibly performed oral sex on her, though she told him to stop, and then demanded oral sex from her. And she writes that he then raped her:

He threw me on the bed and climbed on top of me. Again, I told him that I was a virgin and I didn’t want to have sex. I told him that I was saving myself for my future husband. I said it over and over again. He whispered in my ear as to entice me, “I could be your husband.” He was relentless, refusing to take my no’s for an answer. He was heavy, too heavy to get out from under him. Then I felt it, he put something inside of me. I asked him what it was and he whispered in my ear once more, “it’s all me baby.”

Schuman also writes that she didn’t come forward with the story initially because she didn’t have the legal means to fight Carter’s powerful attorneys and that she’s now come forward after reading of other accusations of sexual assault against Carter.

We reached out to Carter’s representation for a statement, and Carter responded with this: