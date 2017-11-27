Frank Ocean Selling Endless Vinyl, VHS, & More For Cyber Monday

Frank Ocean may be a mercurial artist type, but even he get in on the holiday commerce game from time to time. Last year, on Black Friday, Ocean launched a one-day online sale, offering up Blonde on vinyl, as well as air fresheners. This past Friday, he sold a hoodie. And today, for Cyber Monday, Ocean is selling physical copies of Endless, the surprise album that he released last year.

Up until now, Endless has only been available on Apple Music as a “visual album,” — as the music playing while Ocean spent an instantly iconic hour in a blank white room, building a staircase. But now, until midnight eastern, you can buy Endless on vinyl, with all the music remastered to CD quality and with new holographic artwork. The visual component is also available on CD, DVD, and VHS. And Ocean is also selling double-sided posters. Check out the whole sale here.