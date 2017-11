The tireless Ty Segall has released yet another new track, the latest in a series of singles that includes “Alta,” “Meaning,” and “My Lady’s On Fire,” all united by their singular-color artwork. This next one’s called “The Main Pretender” and it’s marked by bright pink. It’s a song about fake people that’s marked by a bratty squall courtesy of some sax playing by Mikal Cronin. Listen below.

The Main Pretender by Ty Segall

“The Main Pretender” is out now.